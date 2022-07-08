Some of the freshest comics have made their way to Wollongong for a new, annual festival bringing barrels of laughs to the region across an entire weekend.
The Wollongong Comedy Festival kicked off on Thursday night, with around 100 coming through the doors for the show's inception.
Advertisement
The festival will continue over the next three nights, with Friday featuring UK award-winning comic Robyn Reynolds for her hilarious debut show Fish out of Water filled with "relatable moments and Bridget Jones level of personal embarrassment".
Also on tonight's lineup is Wollongong-born Harry Jun, who will take the stage with his show One of the Good Ones which tackles race, relationships and letting your parents down.
Wollongong Comedy Festival founder Riley Jones said he aimed to bolster the local arts and comedy scene by bringing the first festival of its kind to the region.
"I wanted to see all these great comedians that I traveled up to see during the Sydney Comedy Festival, and thought 'you know what, we should really have our own show down here'," Mr Jones said.
"I kind of just want to help the arts in Wollongong in whatever shape that takes.
"Comedy is such an important part of getting people involved in that, and we don't have a lot of comedy happening in Wollongong. And I felt like there should be more."
Mr Jones, who has been organising the festival for the past two months, said everything has come together as planned.
The festival will run annually at a new not-for-profit community venue, Side Door Theatre at 293-297 Cown Street, Wollongong.
Friday's showcase will kick off with Harry Jun at 6:45pm, Robyn Reynolds at 8pm, and Chris Nguyen at 9:15pm.
To see a full lineup and purchase tickets, visit: https://whatsoninwollongong.com.au/events/wollongong-comedy-festival/
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.