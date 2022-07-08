Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong's newest annual comedy festival bringing weekend of laughs

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
Some of the freshest comics have made their way to Wollongong for a new, annual festival bringing barrels of laughs to the region across an entire weekend.

