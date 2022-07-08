The full toll of Alex Volkanovski's victory over Max Hollaway has been revealed, with the Wollongong fighter revealing he will spend 12 weeks in recovery after breaking his thumb on Sunday.
The 33-year-old sustained the injury during the second round of his world featherweight bout at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, but fought on to complete the trilogy with Hollaway in emphatic fashion. Volkanovski went 3-0 against the Hawaiian when he was declared the victor by 50-45 shut-out on all three judges scorecards.
The victory has seen many pundits declare Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT.
Post-fight, Volkanovski told reporters that he had injured his left hand in the second round, saying "I'm pretty sure it's broken. He took to social media on Friday (AEDT) to show an x-ray of his injury.
"Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don't stop us," Volkanovski wrote.
"Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
