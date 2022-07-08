Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Alex Volkanovski to face three months sidelines after breaking thumb in victory at UFC 276

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 8 2022 - 1:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAT: Alexander Volkanovski celebrates after his win in the UFC featherweight championship fight at UFC 276. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The full toll of Alex Volkanovski's victory over Max Hollaway has been revealed, with the Wollongong fighter revealing he will spend 12 weeks in recovery after breaking his thumb on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.