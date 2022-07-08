Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong hip hop crew Sweet Feet are taking on the world

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated July 8 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:00pm
Wollongong hip hop crew 'Sweet Feet' are hoping to put Wollongong on the map after qualifying for the Hip Hop World Championships.

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

