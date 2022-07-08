Wollongong hip hop crew 'Sweet Feet' are hoping to put Wollongong on the map after qualifying for the Hip Hop World Championships.
The self-professed "motley crew" of Wollongong dancers will be going head-to-head in August with groups from 40 other countries in Phoenix, Arizona.
North Wollongong-based Sweet Feet formed as a hip hop crew in 2013 as part of the Street Beatz studio and have since made a name for themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
"It started as a motley crew trying to win to now a consistent first-placing crew at most competitions," Sweet Feet dancer Nathan said.
The group qualified for the world championships in 2019 and placed 12th, but this time they are determined to come home with a medal in hand.
"The opportunity to represent the Illawarra and Street Beatz at the world stage is surreal," Sweet Feet dancer Connor, 20, said.
"It means a lot to us to get to show everybody that it doesn't matter where you come from, as long as you work hard and surround yourself with a great community," he said.
Sweet Feet have spent up to six months creating their complex routine. incorporating a string of flips, swipes and coin drops across the two-minute performance.
For 22-year-old dancer Hadley, the love of hip hop began while waiting at his sister's dance classes.
To escape the boredom of waiting for the class to finish, Hadley took up a hip hop class and the rest was history.
"The more I learned about the culture the more I fell in love with hip hop," he said.
A trip to the United States doesn't come cheap, so the group have made a Gofundme to help cover their costs.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
