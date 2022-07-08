An Illawarra-based disability support foundation's newest home is setting "a whole new benchmark" for accessible housing.
The Cram Foundation opened its latest four-bedroom home in Albion Park on Friday, custom-designed for people living with a disability.
The home has a pool fitted with a hoist and grab rails for accessibility, a large backyard with wheelchair ramps, bed hoists, and other adaptions, said Cram Foundation Marketing Manager Sarah Peden
Each bedroom has an ensuite and different areas of the house can be closed off in the event of COVID, she said.
Ms Peden said the home was designed to give residents independence.
"It's so important that people with disabilities have choice in the care they receive, and this home really enables that," Ms Peden said.
One of the future residents who is moving from an aged-care setting visited the house's official opening on Friday, seeing it furnished for the first time.
"He had seen it a little bit during the build and renovations, and it was really walking in today and seeing it furnished - it was a very positive response," Ms Peden said.
"He just said how beautiful it is... it's actually his home, he can have visitors, his family, his friends..." she said.
The Cram Foundation is also celebrating 90 years in business, and Ms Peden said the opening of their Albion Park home was wonderfully timed.
"It's really a tangible representation of our growth and development," she said.
"It just shows in the future where we're able to go and grow and develop and be so innovative with the care we provide."
The Cram Foundation CEO Karen Burdett said the Albion Park home was a step forward in providing more choice for people with disabilities.
"This development is really exciting for the future of disability support in our local region and will make a real difference to our participants," Ms Burdett said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
