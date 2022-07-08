While the Wollongong Wolves are not currently featuring in St George Illawarra Dragon's plans for a $50 million high performance centre, NSW National Premier League (NPL) rivals, Sydney Olympic, are set to benefit from a similar plan with NRL club the Bulldogs.
Last month the NSW government pledged funding for a new state-of-the-art facility intended for NRL clubs the Bulldogs, the Dragons, and the Parramatta Eels, in a $113 million government spending spree to nurture future NRL and NRLW talent.
Sydney Olympic board member Laurie McKinna said the two clubs had a very close relationship that had been formed over a number of years, and that early talks would soon commence as to how the facility could benefit both clubs.
"It's early days but we have a great relationship with the Bulldogs, our offices are next to each other and the teams are quite close, the staff usually have a chat on a Monday morning about the overnight EPL results," McKinna said.
"Any upgrade to the facilities will be great for us because the dressing rooms, the playing and training fields that our academy and senior teams use, will all be improved massively," he said.
"I will be meeting with Aaron Warburton (Bulldogs chief executive) officially to have these talks, but I see the funding as a positive step for us."
Wollongong Wolves chief executive, Strebre Delovksi, recently called for the Dragons to include them in its plans to rebuild former Wolves home-ground, Brandon Park, now the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
"It's the old Brandon Park, we need a home of football in this region and if we are to get an A-League team in the future, these are the types of facilities we need available," he told the Mercury.
A starting date for construction will be announced in the coming months.
