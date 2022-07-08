Illawarra emergency crews have been deployed to disaster-impacted areas of northern NSW to assist with flood rescue operations.
While heavy rainfall has subsided locally on Friday, major flash flooding has hit Singleton and Maitland in the Hunter region as cleanup efforts begin in other areas.
Advertisement
Surf Life Saving Illawarra spokesman Anthony Turner said Thirroul, Bellambi and Bulli Surf Life Saving crews had been deployed to Maitland just before 4am Friday to assist NSW State Emergency Service crews.
Mr Turner told the Mercury crews had been kept busy, with Bulli and Bellambi crews having helped move sheep to higher ground.
"They've also been kept busy ferrying things across the Hunter River," he said.
"It's a huge commitment and they've done a great job so far."
Crews will remain in northern NSW over the weekend to assist with rescue operations.
Meantime on Thursday, crews from the Illawarra Police Rescue Squad were deployed to Singleton on the banks of the Hunter River.
Officers had performed a rescue of a man stuck in floodwaters, who was able to stay on the roof of his vehicle after it floated off the road.
It comes after Thirroul and Bellambi Surf Life Saving crew members were also deployed to assist with flood rescue operations at Camden, Liverpool and Windsor areas earlier this week on Monday.
Crews worked alongside NSW SES members to assist and rescue a number of people including a 12-month-old baby from a home with rising flood waters.
A number of dogs were also relocated with their owners to safer locations.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.