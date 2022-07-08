Illawarra crews rescue baby kangaroo from raging floodwaters in Hunter region

Illawarra emergency crews have been deployed to disaster-impacted areas of the Hunter to assist with ongoing flood rescue operations.
While heavy rainfall has subsided locally on Friday, major flash flooding has hit Singleton and Maitland in the Hunter region as clean-up efforts begin in other areas.
Advertisement
Sergeant Richard Walsh of the Illawarra Police Rescue squad was on the ground in Singleton when he spoke with the Mercury on Friday, and said floodwaters had started to recede and roads were opening up.
However the flood peak had moved towards Maitland, with river levels peaking slightly below major flood level (10.50 metres).
Sergeant Walsh said Illawarra crews had been involved in the rescue of a man who was stuck on the roof of his car for an hour after it got swept into floodwaters in Singleton on Thursday.
"It was early in the morning and he had gone into the water not realising the depth, and his car floated off the causeway," Sergeant Walsh said.
Chief Inspector Commander Rescue Brenton Charlton said this week's operations were part of a large police rescue contingent where crews moved through the Hunter to supply food, diesel and essential items to those cut off from stranded areas.
"They've also carried out site assessments to make sure people's homes are safe to return to," Commander Charlton said.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra director Anthony Turner said Thirroul, Bellambi and Bulli Surf Life Saving crews had also been deployed to Maitland just before 4am Friday to assist NSW State Emergency Service crews.
Mr Turner told the Mercury crews had been kept busy, with crews assisting with food drops, transporting people and livestock across flooded-affected areas, and conducting welfare checks.
On Friday afternoon, Bulli members had also rescued a small kangaroo from strong flowing muddy water currents at Maitland, which was transported back to shore.
"They've also been kept busy with moving sheep to higher ground and ferrying essential items across the Hunter River," Mr Turner said.
"It's a huge commitment and they've done a great job so far."
Bulli members also used inflatable rescue boats to drop hay to stranded cattle on a small island strip at Maitland.
Advertisement
Surf Life Saving and police crews will remain in the Hunter until at least Monday to continue with rescue operations and the clean-up.
It comes after Illawarra SLS crews were deployed to assist with rescue operations at Camden, Liverpool and Windsor areas earlier this week on Monday.
Crews worked alongside NSW SES members to assist and rescue a number of people including a 12-month-old baby from a home surrounded by rising floodwaters.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.