Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Surf Life Saving crews and Illawarra Police Rescue Squad assist with flood operations in the Hunter

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:20am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra crews rescue baby kangaroo from raging floodwaters in Hunter region

Illawarra emergency crews have been deployed to disaster-impacted areas of the Hunter to assist with ongoing flood rescue operations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.