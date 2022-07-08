Illawarra Hawks talent Sam Froling and new signing Wani Swaka Lo Buluk have held their places in the Boomers squad to defend the Asia Cup gold medal, starting next week in Indonesia.
Part of the Sydney Kings NBL championship-winning squad last season, Buluk made his Australian debut during the first round of World Cup qualifying last month.
The Boomers finished with a perfect 6-0 record to move into the next phase of 12 teams, with seven booked spots to the World Cup.
Froling and Buluk will begin the Asia Cup campaign in Jakarta on Tuesday, the first game starting at 6pm (AEST) against Jordan.
"We are bringing an exciting group of players to compete for gold at the Asia Cup, we have a great blend of experience and talented young players," Australian Asia Cup coach Mike Kelly said.
"I'm happy to have a lot of continuity with players, coaches and staff from our recent successful qualifiers in Melbourne."
