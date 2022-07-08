Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Appreciate the brilliant ball herding skills of Mt Keira corgi, Yogi

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:28am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yogi the Corgi with the bounty he found on the foreshore at Stuart Park. Pictures: supplied

When you're a ball-obsessed Corgi, the Illawarra's wild weather definitely has an upside. Just ask Yogi.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.