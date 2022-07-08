Appreciate the brilliant ball herding skills of Mt Keira corgi, Yogi

When you're a ball-obsessed Corgi, the Illawarra's wild weather definitely has an upside. Just ask Yogi.
This week the foreshore near Stuart Park turned into a treasure trove of sorts for the Mount Keira pupper.
The nine-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi gets out and about regularly in an effort to keep his waistline in check, his human Ros Boxsell explained.
"He doesn't have to be encouraged. When he finds a ball, he picks it up. He is totally ball-obsessed," Mrs Boxsell said.
Yogi found his latest bounty, amid all sorts of manner of rain-induced debris, at the foreshore near the Lagoon Restaurant in North Wollongong.
From the flotsam Yogi snaffled a whopping 23 balls on Tuesday and backed it up with another 11 on Thursday.
Besides feeding his all-abiding interest, the collection has a pleasing environmental benefit also.
"Well, that's a lot of ball that won't end up bobbing about the ocean causing creatures problems," Mrs Boxsell said.
"There's mostly tennis balls - as you'd expect as they float - but there's also a couple of softballs and children's plastic balls, too."
The Boxsells' love affair with Corgis is almost as strong as Yogi's attachment to balls.
"He's our fifth Corgi. They're great little dogs," Mrs Boxsell said. "And they have the Queen's seal of approval."
"But also, Corgis are related to cattle dogs and just love herding."
While the family don't have too many cattle in their Mt Keira backyard, Yogi's ball herding skills will continue to come in handy - particularly if there's more rain on the horizon.
And with more wet stuff forecast for the weekend, that ball collection could well be getting bigger next week.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
