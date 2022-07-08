Rescued rock fisho relives devastating 'freak accident' at Tathra

Despite a shattered knee and a large gouge out of his leg, there's no doubting the positive energy coming from Ben Davidson.
Mr Davidson was fishing at Tathra on the NSW South Coast last month when a rogue wave crashed over him, sending him into the rocks and horrifically injuring his leg.
The Melbourne man spoke with ACM from Canberra Hospital this week after reading coverage of the rescue by emergency services including NSW Ambulance, Police, Bega Volunteer Rescue Association and the Toll SouthCare helicopter.
He wanted to express how grateful he was for their assistance that morning, and has even started taking up a collection to be shared among the various services "as a small gesture of thanks".
As a long-time fisherman, Mr Davidson said he was no stranger to the threats rock fishing posed and that he and his friends had taken plenty of precautions.
"It was just a freak accident. These thing happen. Lucky for my lifejacket," he said.
Mr Davidson said for the past two years he had been volunteering with Fishcare Victoria on its FishAbility program, teaching children and people of all ages with disability the basics and enjoyment of fishing - how to cast, tie knots and so on.
"We always talk about safety in the clinics - 'don't go rock fishing!'" he said with a wry laugh.
"I don't always have a chance to do much fishing for myself.
"I get a lot of enjoyment from seeing the kids do it, but it's not the same.
"So one night when a couple of my mates and my partner were out to dinner we said let's go on a fishing trip.
"On the Friday afternoon we drove overnight to Merimbula, arriving in the early hours. Then with only a couple of hours sleep and running on excitement, myself and two mates went to Tathra for first light."
Mr Davidson said they had prepared well. They had life vests and all the right safety equipment, they scouted the area first and checked on the swell and tides before heading to the water's edge on Tathra Headland.
But it was on his very first cast that the excitement turned to agony.
My mates dragged me out to higher ground. I could see they were green at the gills - they don't do blood well.- Ben Davidson
"After casting in I was walking back away from the edge when a wave came crashing over me - I'm six-foot-four and it broke over the top of me."
"It was a split second where I took my eye off the water."
Mr Davidson said he was driven to his knees by the rogue wave, and the full force cracked straight through his tibia. He also sustained a huge gash in his leg as the wash dragged him across the rocks while he tried to "hang on for dear life".
"I tried to stand but when my leg just went to jelly I knew it was a big deal.
"My mates dragged me out to higher ground. I could see they were green at the gills - I was the designated ikejime man on this trip, they don't do blood well.
"I applied first aid to myself, stopping the bleeding first, then putting on a tourniquet. I was getting dizzy, then when we got out of harm's way I called 000.
"The lady was asking me if the patient was still conscious and I just said 'well yeah, it's me!"
As well as the assistance from his mates, Mr Davidson said he was particularly thankful for the efforts - and banter - from the emergency responders including Ambulance paramedics, police and Bega VRA as they awaited the arrival of the Toll Air Ambulance to winch him off the rocks to safety.
"I am so thankful for the pub-style banter and lots of laughs that morning, it really kept me going.
"No-one wants to get that call out on a Saturday morning, but doing their job with a smile on their face really impressed myself and my friends."
Mr Davidson said while he was initially taken to South East Regional Hospital in Bega, one look at his injuries saw doctors there transfer him immediately to Canberra for specialist care.
He went in for his first surgery at 1am Sunday, June 19, to repair the huge wound in his lower leg and then on the Monday returned to surgery for the intensive work needed to repair his shattered kneecap.
Mr Davidson is looking at around eight weeks in a brace keeping his leg effectively immobilised as the injuries heal. Although in and out of Canberra Hospital for the past three weeks, he has just learned he can head home to Melbourne this coming weekend.
Despite the situation he remains positive.
"I'm just keeping a positive mindset. Making sure I'm getting enough good food and good rest - and good people around me.
"It's definitely been a bit of a journey!"
That positivity is extending to his rescuers, for whom he and his friends are gathering donations as "a small gesture of thanks".
Once he's home, Mr Davidson said he was already considering heading back to his volunteer role with Fishcare and FishAbility.
"That's definitely on the cards. I'm close to the coordinator of the program and I'm keen to help them with some clinics."
He also said that he planned to give the kids a talk based on his experiences, as a bit of a cautionary tale.
"The rewards are not always worth the risk."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
