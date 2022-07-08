Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Rescued rock fisho relives devastating 'freak accident' at Tathra

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite a shattered knee and a large gouge out of his leg, there's no doubting the positive energy coming from Ben Davidson.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.