Vikings coach Andrew Barrett says he has "no expectations" as his side prepares to take on Camden this Saturday afternoon.
It is set to be a bottom-of-the-table clash between the two Illawarra Rugby teams, the fixture moved to Viking Park due to the wet weather. Camden has been one of the areas across NSW hit hardest by the recent floods.
Despite the rain, the majority of first grade games are set go ahead this weekend.
For the Vikings, Saturday's clash offers a chance to build on a promising performance against Avondale last weekend. The Wombats prevailed 17-7, but Barrett's men showed plenty of fight.
"This year has been a struggle for us from a numbers point of view, so we have a very strong focus on doing what we can control,'' Barrett said. ''And our first focus is on what we've got to do this weekend, not what we're expecting from the game. Unfortunately with numbers and disruption of weather, it's pretty hard to get any consistency, so we're just focusing on us.
"In the pouring rain last Friday night, we didn't win on the scoreboard, but there was a lot of morale that came from our numbers. The 22 guys that took the field together have never actually been able to train together, but it was a very good performance against arguably the top team over the past decade in our competition. So for us, in the current position of our club, to match it with Avondale in those conditions was great."
Barrett said it was crucial for the Vikings to get the fundamentals of the game right.
"We want to have a holistic team approach. We're looking at how we cross pollinate with our backs and forwards, and how we integrate as a team, as opposed to separate units. A lot of things we look at and we're focused on is on a team effort and delivering our team goals," he said.
"If we were to deliver the same performance [as last week] and the result didn't go our way, it would still have an impact on the morale around the club. But a win would be very good for us. But we're more focused on the performance side of things, and the result will take care of itself."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
