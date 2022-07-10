State government's policy is 'Talk to the hand'. Letters, July 11, 2022

The frustration of Dapto residents over the complete refusal to provide off ramps south from the M1 are a classic example of state government primacy regarding development. So is the pen-stroke decision adjoining Corrimal's Cokeworks site to declare all land to be earmarked for medium density without appropriate infrastructure upgrades.
Community input is required by regulation at local and state level. Considering resident viewpoint seriously is not. "Talk to the Hand" is a very frustrating policy when living outside the "State" of Sydney.
Advertisement
Bradley Chapman, Corrimal
It appears that Adrian Devlin (Letters, July 7) has not improved his ability to view matters with balance following his comment re our PM. There is a significant difference between the PM's overseas visit and that of the former PM.
The latter went on a sunny holiday knowing fires were increasing on several fronts. The current PM left for a scheduled diplomatic visit that re-established Australia's relations with long term friend France.
He included a drop in to visit the Leader of war torn Ukraine on his return. The flooding rains commenced after he departed.
Francis Booth, Mt Keira
The current wave of uncertainties is challenging us all to show resilience in unexpected circumstances. The state government needs to step up in several areas, faster response to flood victims; increase wages of nurses and teachers, and other public servants. And get the trains running reliably again.
The federal government should fully fund child care, thereby increasing the workforce and productivity as well as family income. And JobSeeker must be increased to the poverty level. Provide funding for tutors to help disadvantaged children. Consider Joseph Stigler's advice for an excess profits tax. These or like changes are needed now; suffering people can't wait until an October budget. The RBA should ease off chasing the local inflation phantom.
With Omicron causing havoc in the community, we have a new normal calling for quick responses, especially if travelling. Resilience may require a Plan B or C. Safeguard your family's welfare. Be kind to one another, and offer support where you can.
John Ryan, Thirroul
Thank you for the story on George Gittoes and Hellen Rose (Mercury, July 9) and their remarkable bravery and humanity. Putting themselves in harm's way to tell the story of the Ukrainian people was an extraordinary act, and was obviously appreciated by the local population.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.