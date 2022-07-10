State government's policy is 'Talk to the hand'. Letters, July 11, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
State government's policy is 'Talk to the hand'. Letters to the Editor, July 11, 2022

July 10 2022 - 6:00pm
The frustration of Dapto residents over the complete refusal to provide off ramps south from the M1 are a classic example of state government primacy regarding development. So is the pen-stroke decision adjoining Corrimal's Cokeworks site to declare all land to be earmarked for medium density without appropriate infrastructure upgrades.

