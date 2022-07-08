Woman blows 0.29 after crash with child in car at 10.30am

A woman who had a blood alcohol level of 0.29 after driving her car into a ditch on the Hume Highway with a four-year-old child on board has been given bail, police said.
The 39-year-old woman had to be helped by passers-by after the crash, which happened about 10.30am on Thursday near Sutton Forest in the Southern Highlands.
Advertisement
The four-year-old was not injured, police said after being called to the scene on the Hume Highway near the intersection of Belanglo Rd.
The woman was also uninjured, and after returning a positive result to a breath test she was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station in Moss Vale.
There she underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.292, police said.
The woman has been charged with high-range drink driving and her licence has been suspended.
She was released on bail to appear at Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday, August 9.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.