The 2022 NRLW fixtures have been released, with St George Illawarra set to kick off their campaign against the Titans at WIN Stadium on August 21, which will be part of a double header along with the Dragons' NRL game.
Dragons will get the opportunity to avenge last season's NRL grand final loss against the Roosters in round three at Leichhardt Oval in a night-time contest.
The red v have recently added a number of signings, including rising talent Andie Robinson, forward Monalisa Soliola, playmaker Zali Hopkins, former Eels prop and St George junior Fatafehi Hanisi and dual international Shontelle Stowers.
The club also resigned local junior Keele Browne, forwards Aliti Namoce and Chantel Tugaga, utility Renee Targett and Illawarra Steelers star hooker Salma Nour on Friday
