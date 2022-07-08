Illawarra Mercury
Dragons NRLW fixtures released for 2022 season

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
Revenge: Dragons NRLW side looking to go one better this season. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The 2022 NRLW fixtures have been released, with St George Illawarra set to kick off their campaign against the Titans at WIN Stadium on August 21, which will be part of a double header along with the Dragons' NRL game.

