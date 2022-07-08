Why are young people need us to build better sports facilities: Editorial

Meanwhile, children from all outdoor sporting codes across the Illawarra will find themselves with a free weekend. One disrupted season could be manageable for everyone involved, but the big wet of the 22/23 season comes after two COVID years where sport subs have been paid, but very few games have been played. Over the last three years, teams have become increasingly creative in where they train. Tennis courts, old bowling lawns, the beach and random pieces of public space have all been used by desperate coaches and players. For our junior clubs, it means we now have three years where up-and-coming players have missed out on building match fitness.