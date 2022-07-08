Why are young people need us to build better sports facilities: Editorial

As we head into another weekend of cancelled sports games due to waterlogged pitches, the Illawarra Mercury has highlighted the dire need for all-weather pitches across the region. Only one Illawarra Premier League match will be played on Saturday. Bulli FC versus South Coast Football. It'll be held in the region's only synthetic pitch at Ian McLennan Park in Port Kembla.
Meanwhile, children from all outdoor sporting codes across the Illawarra will find themselves with a free weekend. One disrupted season could be manageable for everyone involved, but the big wet of the 22/23 season comes after two COVID years where sport subs have been paid, but very few games have been played. Over the last three years, teams have become increasingly creative in where they train. Tennis courts, old bowling lawns, the beach and random pieces of public space have all been used by desperate coaches and players. For our junior clubs, it means we now have three years where up-and-coming players have missed out on building match fitness.
Imagine a 15-year-old soccer player in the Illawarra. They've had three years of a disrupted season. That 15-year-old is the future of the club, but lack of time on the field, building relationships with the club, and just having a bit of fun with a ball means they drop out never to return. Maybe next season will be better, but do we want to chance that?
It's time to talk about the facilities needed to develop our future talent.
- Gayle Tomlinson
