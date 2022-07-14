An exceptional opportunity

House of the Week
Bed 7 | Bath 3 | Car 3
This stylish and spacious residence provides a quality home base for today's bigger family with versatile living and entertaining spaces in a desirable location close to Wollongong CBD.
The solid dual-level home has a character-cottage street appeal and enjoys a super-sized modern extension.
Listing agent Daniel Frazer of Laurence Morgan Real Estate Tarrawanna said, "This home features a flexible layout that can accommodate the largest of families with up to eight bedrooms plus an office or a seven bedroom layout with two offices."
Features are plentiful with sleek polished floorboards, fireplaces, main bath with spa tub, attic storage and small garage plus parking.
The modern kitchen includes stone benchtops, breakfast island and servery that opens to the north-facing rear deck with pizza oven.
"The large deck is ideal for entertaining and there is also a large solar heated in-ground pool," Daniel said.
It is in a prime setting located opposite two schools, just minutes from Fairy Meadow shops, beaches and the University of Wollongong with easy freeway access for commuters.
Daniel said the property would suit, "Investors seeking a high rental yield property, families that like to host international students, large families or those wanting to work from home."
