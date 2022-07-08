Police are appealing for the public's assistance in finding Jennifer Payne.
Ms Payne, 40, was last seen at Horsley at about 8am on Thursday.
After not getting in contact with family members, police officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have begun searching for Ms Payne.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Ms Payne's wellbeing.
Ms Payne is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm, medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket but other items of clothing are not known.
Police believe Ms Payne might be driving a grey Volkswagen 2013 Gold, with NSW registration YBK 33V.
Anyone with information as to Ms Payne's location should contact Lake Illawarra Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
