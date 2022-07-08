Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cooper Palmer, 14, launches Surfing is my Coffee apparel brand

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 8 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brand launch: Cooper Palmer sporting some of his wares. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Fourteen-year-old Cooper Palmer has been surfing all his life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.