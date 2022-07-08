Fourteen-year-old Cooper Palmer has been surfing all his life.
With a surfer dad and living by the beach, it was just expected that young Cooper would take to the waves.
Advertisement
And that he has, getting up early to practice his skills on breaks along the Illawarra.
"It hooked me, as soon as I was in the water I was like, 'This is heaven, I love it,' and it just went from there," he said.
Whenever the conditions are decent, Cooper would be in the water on his board and family holidays usually revolve around a break somewhere.
Last year, on a family trip on the south coast, Copper and a group of friends were sitting on the beach as their parents went to get coffees.
Cooper turned to his companions and said "surfing is our coffee".
"They have their coffee to wake up, I go for a surf to wake up, and feel rejuvenated," he said.
Retelling his quip to his parents afterwards, Cooper and his mum Sam realised he had stumbled on a turn of phrase that was instantly recognisable.
A few weeks later, in a textiles class at Cooper's school, Illawarra Christian School, Cooper drew a design to go with his catchphrase, Surfing is My Coffee, that could be printed onto fabric bags.
"I took it back home and showed it to my dad. And he said, 'That's amazing, you've got to trademark it.' and it just went from there."
With the support of his parents, Cooper trademarked the logo and began developing a range of apparel brandishing the phrase. The team also designed a website and online store.
"It was daunting at first to figure out how to do this, because we didn't really know anyone else would start their own business," said Cooper.
Inspired by the stories of surf brands such as Rip Curl and Quicksilver which developed out of Australian surf culture, Cooper shopped around his design and early prototypes of the apparel with his boardriding mates.
Settling on a range of colours and styles, the brand was recently launched at Coledale markets. Cooper said the experience was nerve wracking, not knowing what the reaction from the general public would be.
"It went surprisingly well, we had a lot of people who had heard the story."
The family have plans to run stalls at a number of other markets and develop a spring/summer range, as well as surfing accessories such as board-wax.
After an investment of between $5000 and $10,000 from his parents, Cooper has already recovered about half the initial outlay through in person sales and online. Having received positive feedback so far, the young entrepreneur is committed to growing the brand.
Advertisement
"I've got electives coming up next year, and I'm going for commerce, so I should get that business awareness that I can apply to my business right now," he said.
"I'll know all the tips and tricks."
While he is focusing on growing the brand, it has not diluted Cooper's passion for where it all came from, surfing. The young boardrider will be out in the waves at the NSW Junior Shortboard State Titles in Wollongong on July 14.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.