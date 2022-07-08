Get set, roller derby's back in Wollongong

It's been a long wait thanks to COVID, but the Wollongong Illawarra Roller Derby League is back in action today.
The Wollongong league, better known as WIRD, will bring round one of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championship to the University of Wollongong sports hub today.
Roller derby coach Ebony Newtown is looking forward to the tournament's return to the region.
"It is really exciting to see the tournament return to Wollongong, especially as this is the first tournament in the state following our derby hiatus during the peak of the pandemic," Ms Newtown said.
"We are planning a really fun day, we will kick off at 1pm and the last game starts at about 5pm. We will have a barbecue and raffle and also a halftime show from a community jazz group.
"We love being able to host these events, not just for the derby but also for the region. Many of the travelling skaters and their families will stay in Wollongong for the night and enjoy what our region has to offer," Ms. Newton said.
Skaters from Newcastle, Canberra, Northern Beaches and the Central Coast will compete in the event which has the backing of Skate Victoria.
"The league would like to thank Skate Victoria for their support of roller derby in the Illawarra," Ms. Newton said.
WIRD's Steel City Derby Dolls have joined once again with Western Sydney Rollers for the tournament creating the team Wollongong Illawarra Western Sydney - also known as WIWS.
The Dolls will compete in the Battlegrounds division and take to the court at 3pm.
Tickets are available at the door on the day. This is a kid-friendly event with free entry for all kids under 12.
