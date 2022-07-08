Hazardous surf warning for Illawarra coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra and South Coast on Friday night.
Damaging surf is developing along the NSW coast on Saturday and into Sunday, as a low pressure trough moves up the NSW coast.
Advertisement
The system will bring fresh to strong south easterly winds and very heavy surf from the southeast on Saturday and Sunday morning.
The Bureau is expecting heavy surf along the NSW coast which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion.
Significant wave heights greater than 5 metres and peak period around 12 to 15 seconds are expected to develop along the South Coast before dawn on Sunday then extend northwards throughout the warning area during Sunday morning.
Areas impacted include the Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Hunter and far south of the Mid North Coast.
Authorities are advising people to stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.