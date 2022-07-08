Illawarra Mercury
Hazardous surf warning for Illawarra coast

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated July 8 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:32pm
Large swells: The Bureau has warned that coastal erosion may occur as seen here at McCauleys in April. Picture: Anna Warr

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra and South Coast on Friday night.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

