Draisma takes over during Kiama Mayor's absence

Deputy Mayor of Kiama Council Imogen Draisma is taking over the top role as Mayor Neil Reilly takes a week off.
Mayor Reilly said the planned week of annual leave came at an important time due to the recurrence of a health issue that required paramedic support and a short stay in hospital.
"I would like to thank my fellow Councillors, staff and especially the paramedics and hospital staff for their support," Mayor Reilly said.
Acting Mayor Imogen Draisma steps into the role on Monday and will be one of the youngest mayors in NSW, being 22 when elected in December 2021.
Mayor Reilly thanked Deputy Mayor Draisma for taking on the role of Mayor.
"I look forward to returning to my role on Monday 18 July."
