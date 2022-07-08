Illawarra Mercury
Draisma takes over during Kiama Mayor's absence

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 8 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:47pm
Acting Mayor of Kiama Council Imogen Draisma. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Deputy Mayor of Kiama Council Imogen Draisma is taking over the top role as Mayor Neil Reilly takes a week off.

