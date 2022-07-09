A Warrawong man has been refused bail after showing up at his former partner's home.
Chae Allen, who also goes by Chae Plowright, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, charged with breaching his bail conditions.
At 7pm on Friday, a woman returned to her Corrimal unit to find Allen in her home, according to documents tendered to the court.
After numerous calls from neighbours police attended the unit at 11.15pm where they arrested Allen and took him into custody.
Allen had been prohibited from visiting the woman or being present at her address after a domestic dispute in January.
A verbal argument over cold and flu tablets descended after Allen began pushing and shoving the woman and yelling at her, police allege.
Allen then threw the person against the wall and punched, kicked and elbowed her, police allege.
Police documents state the woman felt pain to her back, kidney, head and face but was able to get up and walk to the bathroom. There Allen smashed a coffee mug which led the woman to bleed heavily from a four centimetre head wound.
In the bathroom, the woman was able to call an ambulance. The woman's sister-in-law came to the unit and stayed with the woman until police and paramedics arrived.
Police arrested Allen and seized the woman's t-shirt and coffee cup, before taking Allen to Lake Illawarra police station.
Allen was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In Wollongong Local Court police prosecutor Anna Comer said that the July incident was not the first time Allen had breached his bail requirements.
"There are no possible bail conditions that will mitigate the risk, given he [Allen] has breached bail twice," Sergeant Comer said.
Defence lawyer Julian Mufale said the previous breach in June was a chance encounter and that Allen had support in the community from a brother. Mr Mufale also said Allen was given a key to the woman's residence and was invited there.
Registrar Peter Ritchie said that with Allen's lengthy criminal record bail was opposed.
"I accept this is a strong prosecution case and there are unacceptable risks to the safety of the victim," Mr Ritchie said.
"There is a strong likelihood of you committing a further offence."
Allen will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
