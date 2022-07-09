Wollongong protest for abortion rights draws dozens

Dozens of people rallied at the Crown Street amphitheatre in Wollongong on Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States and to call for improved access to abortion services in Australia.
Organised by the Wollongong Undergraduate Student Association and Wollongong Socialists, the rally was a follow up to last weekend's march, which saw hundreds of people turn out in atrocious conditions in a snap action off the back of the US Supreme Court decision in June.
Protest organiser Megan Guy said it was an indication of how society was "rotten" that unelected judges could undermine women's rights.
"These people just thought they could undo decades of struggle just overnight, and be totally unaccountable, and just get away with it," she said.
Fellow organiser Sean McLachlan said protests with tens of thousands in attendance around Australia have shown that similar changes would be resisted in Australia.
"It's so great that people are showing that we will be willing to fight tooth and nail against any similar attacks," he said.
Speaker Dr Margaret Perrott, who has been involved in struggles for women's rights since the late 1960s, said while there had been progress, anti-abortion activists had also been fighting to overturn any changes made.
"There's a very well organised, anti-choice lobby. We've saw it when I even when I was working in the 90s and the early 2000s in the abortion clinic, with wo or three people coming outside our clinic once a week," she said.
In NSW, legal abortions have been possible since the late 1960s, however the procedure was only decriminalised in 2019.
Dr Perrott said that events in the US were a wake up call for local advocates.
"The pro-choice people, we've gotten a bit complacent until now."
In the Illawarra, Dr Perrott said there needed to be access for women to have terminations in the public system, as surgical abortions were only provided privately.
"Women's reproductive health should be under the general health system in public hospitals," she said.
