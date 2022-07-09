Heart health checks come to Kembla Grange football field

On a sunny day in March 2021, Gerringong Breakers player Paul Gaffney was on the field with his teammates.
On his way to the game he had noticed a sore back, neck and jaw. Thinking it was strange, Mr Gaffney continued on but got a pregame massage from the team masseuse.
Advertisement
In the game, with 20-25 minutes to go, Mr Gaffney had to come off the field after feeling he was hallucinating. He sat out the rest of the game but still continued to hallucinate.
After the final whistle, Mr Gaffney got up to cross the field, "and that's all I remember".
"The next minute I woke up hours later in the hospital."
Mr Gaffney had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was lucky to be alive thanks to the intervention of 17-year-old Nate West, who used a defibrillator to bring Mr Gaffney back.
Mr Gaffney had a history of heart attacks in his family, but being busy with work and life commitments hadn't had the time to go and get checked.
"I work every day doing bathroom renovations, ripping out stuff and I'm pretty strong and healthy. I thought that it was never gonna happen to me but it did," he said.
"I did get checked about a year and a half before that [but] I never went and got my results because I was just too busy."
Now, Mr Gaffney doesn't miss an appointment but knows that many other men his age would take a similar attitude.
To counter this, Heartbeat of Football, in partnership with the Victor Chang Institute, spent this Saturday providing free heart health checks to soccer players and their friends and family at Sir Ian McLennan oval.
The week prior, a similar set up was at Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh.
Supported by IMB Bank through a $50,000 from the bank's Community Foundation, the health checks are a way to give people information about their health in an easy to access way.
Nick Plataniotis of Heartbeat of Football said many people are unaware of the risks of sudden cardiac arrest.
"It's the unknown and someone who looks healthy, behaves in a healthy manner, the readings that you get from the scorecard could provide a figure of concern," he said.
Club president of South Coast United Vlado Skara got a test and found a slightly elevated blood pressure.
Advertisement
"I normally don't have high blood pressure so I'll definitely bring that up to my GP," he said.
Heart of Football is one of the organisations successful in receiving IMB Bank Community Foundation funding. Applications for this year's round of funding close on July 15.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.