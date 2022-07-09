The Egg & Dart Gallery has finally opened its doors to new beginnings in the heart of Wollongong, with a packed house for the opening night.
Gallery manager Elisa Trifunoski said they kicked-off at the start of a month with a group show to christen the new Keira Street site (opposite the Illawarra Hotel).
"[It was] kind of like an introduction to all of the artists we show and represent," Ms Trifunoski said.
"We then roll into solo exhibitions for the rest of the year."
After years of searching for a larger space in the northern Illawarra, skyrocketing rents and intense development were major factors in owner Aaron Fell-Fracasso moving his beloved gallery to Wollongong.
The plan is also to open a retail space to make contemporary art more accessible to all in the region.
The gallery represents 16 emerging and mid-career artists, some whose names have appeared as finalists on prestigious awards like the Archibald or Sulman Prize like Chris Zanko and India Marks.
Their next exhibition will be by Lee Bethel, Taught By Time, and will run from July 15 to 30.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
