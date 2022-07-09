Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning continues for the Illawarra on Sunday

By Newsroom
Updated July 9 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:56pm
The severe weather warning current as of 8am Sunday, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Strong winds and heavy surf is expected to batter the Illawarra coast on Sunday, and potentially into the start of the week.

