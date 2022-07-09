Strong winds and heavy surf is expected to batter the Illawarra coast on Sunday, and potentially into the start of the week.
A trough of low pressure will move up the NSW coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, bringing fresh to strong southeasterly winds and driving very heavy surf from the southeast.
It's expected "very heavy surf" is possible, which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion.
Significant wave heights are expected to exceed five metres with peak periods around 14 seconds across Sunday morning and early afternoon.
Areas impacted include exposed south and southeast facing coasts of the Illawarra, Sydney Metropolitan and Hunter forecast districts, and the far south of the Mid North Coast forecast district.
"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas," the Bureau advised.
A separate Hazardous Surf Warning is also current and expected to continue until Tuesday, with conditions expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas
Locations which may be affected include Newcastle, Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong, Kiama and Huskisson.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
