A car accident in Shellharbour involving two small hatchbacks is causing traffic disruptions on the maind road.
Emergency services were called around 12.50pm on Sunday, after two blue vehicles somehow collided on Shellharbour Road, near the intersection of Wattle Road.
The incident is affecting traffic delays in the area, mainly northbound motorists on Shellharbour Road.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said one male believed to be aged in his 40s was being treated at the scene for shock, while a woman believed to be aged in her 70s was also being treated at the scene.
A NSW Fire and Rescue is also currently at the scene.
The Transport Management Centre is advising motorists to exercise caution.
