Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Accident in Shellharbour causing traffic disruptions on Sunday

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car accident in Shellharbour involving two small hatchbacks is causing traffic disruptions on the maind road. Picture: Jordan Liber

A car accident in Shellharbour involving two small hatchbacks is causing traffic disruptions on the maind road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.