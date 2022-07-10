The Stingrays of Shellharbour have sent a warning shot to their Group Seven rivals after recording a thumping a 36-16 victory over the Superoos on Sunday.
Brad Reh's men dominated from the outset at Flinders Field, skipping out to an 18-0 late in the first half, and extending that advantage to 32 points with 10 minutes left in the game. Jamberoo were able to add some modesty to the scoreboard with two late four-pointers.
Sunday's result keeps the Stingrays in the mix for first grade's top four.
"I'm massively happy, it was probably one of the best performances we've done as a club this year," Shellharbour coach Reh said.
"I know it's a cliche, but we knew it was coming, it was just a matter getting it out there. We jumped out well and it all clicked into gear, and that's what helped us out and led us to the victory."
Shellharbour came flying out of the blocks on Sunday, flying out to a 18-0 lead after 35 minutes. Liam Scot beat four opponents to score the first try, before Taioalo Vaivai skipped away to score and Colby Smith also dived over.
The Superoos managed to hit back in the dying stages of the half through five-eighth Mark Asquith, but the hosts led 18-4 at the break.
However, any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out just five minutes into the second stanza when the Stingrays had already scored twice to lead 30-4. Tom Warner was the first to diver over, followed by Liam Henry scoring in the corner. Six minutes later, Shellharbour had another as Smith completed his double, with their advantage pushing out to 32 points.
Tempers began to flare midway through the second half, leading to some push and shove between the teams. The moment appeared to inspire Jamberoo, who went on to score the game's final two tries. Mark Asquith managed his second try in the 74th minute, before Paul Asquith dived over on the full-time whistle to cut the final margin to 36-16.
"To put points on is good against a quality outfit in Jamberoo, but defensively we were massive, until the last 10 minutes when we let in a couple of tries. To keep them to four for most of the day was really good, that's what probably pleased us the most," Reh said.
"That win definitely gives us confidence going forward. They're one of the top side and we competed against them, and putting on some points helps us out at the back end of the year as we head towards semi-finals. So it's a massive confidence builder for us."
Elsewhere, Warilla showed why they are one of the grade's competition frontunners after thumping Albion Park 36-4 on Sunday.
Tries to Justin Jones, Jake Brisbane and Beau Henry helped the visitors jump out to an 18-4 lead at halftime.
Captain Jamie Burns kept the pressure going early in the second stanza with try, before Koziee Mafu, Guy Rosewarn and Kye Deane also crossed for four-pointers to round out the resounding victory.
The result keeps them in the hunt for the minor premiership.
In the weekend's other first grade results, Gerringong retained top spot on the ladder with a 38-12 thrashing of the Bulldogs; the Jets defeated the Sharks in convincing style by 34-14 and the Knights secured a thumping 46-16 win over the Magpies.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
