They were down on troops, but University showed plenty of ticker in Saturday's 40-27 loss to Tech-Tahs.
It was always going to be a tough challenge against one of Illawarra Rugby's title contenders at Saunders Oval. However, the ask was even tougher with Uni missing several key players, including veteran forward Paul Tuala.
Despite the setback, Uni assistant coach Simon Hackett says his team gave it a red-hot crack on Saturday.
"It's obviously tough with a lot of the boys away, we've probably got six or seven regular first graders out with injuries and things like that at the moment. It's tough but we just asked the boys to stay out there and fight, and battle hard," Hackett said.
"We felt like we'd fallen off the fight a couple of times in the past few weeks, but were in it for 80 minutes on Saturday against a much bigger team. But it was good, the boys did well."
While it was a high-scoring contest, Hackett said both sides showed some grit in defence at Saunders Oval.
"Both teams wanted to throw the ball around. We just had one too many passes that got turned over. And against an experienced defence, we were isolated a few times in key moments, so we were our own worst enemy at times," he said.
"Close to 70 points were scored, so it was a good game to watch. People might say 'that's poor defence', but it wasn't. It was a good, tough battle up front at times."
Despite the ongoing rain, most first-grade clashes went ahead over the weekend.
Shoalhaven thrashed Campbelltown 46-5; Shamrocks outclassed Bowral 48-13 and Camden beat the Vikings 32-7. The Avondale versus Kiama clash was washed out.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
