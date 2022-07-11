The Mt Keira graded scratch races held by the Illawarra Cycling Club on the weekend have been labelled as ICC's "best ever".
So said ICC director of coaching Terry Doherty, who was also ecstatic the weather held out, allowing the popular event to be held this year.
Clear skies allowed for decent conditions and for course competitors to take a tour at the top of Mt Keira.
A juniors' division was among the five grades competing, much to the pleasure of Doherty.
"Just in the A and B grade alone, there was approximately 60 starters. We're very happy with how the event was run. There is no doubt the status of the event has grown," Doherty said.
"We had a lot of riders travel down from Sydney and even further north, and we think that this year's event was the best ever."
Following the success of the Mt Keira event, both the ICC and Doherty will be looking ahead to the first race to be held at the new criterium track at Unanderra, the new $1.6 million dollar cycling track, with the venue's first event to be held this month.
