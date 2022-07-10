Boris Johnson's exit will be felt in Australia: editorial

Leaving aside for a moment Boris Johnson's many character flaws, blunders, fibs and failed cover-ups, his election in 2019 was a positive for this country. The man who is now Britain's caretaker Prime Minister after he resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party, restarted the stalled Brexit process which opened the door for the free trade agreement between the UK and Australia that was signed last December.
He was also one of the three "fathers" of AUKUS and the decision by the US, the UK and Australia to work together to equip the RAN with nuclear powered submarines. With two of the three national leaders who signed off on AUKUS and the free trade agreement now gone Australian politicians, diplomats, and defence and industry leaders will be anxiously waiting to see who eventually moves into the controversially and expensively refurbished apartment above Number 11 Downing Street.
Will the incoming PM, faced with cleaning up the mess Mr Johnson has left ahead of the next UK election expected in 2023 or 2024, devote as much attention to the Australia relationship as their predecessor?
Advertisement
If, for example, the Conservatives do lose to Labor at the next election it wouldn't be surprising to see a major policy reset across the board. This might affect relations with the EU, our own defence strategy, and international trade.
While Mr Johnson has often been compared to former US President Donald Trump, with whom he shares many traits such as the capacity to lie with a straight face, narcissistic tendencies and an impossibly exaggerated belief in his own abilities, he is arguably the more complex character of the two.
Despite his obsession with Winston Churchill, also a flawed and complex figure with a talent for spinning reverses into victories, Mr Johnson fell far short of greatness.
His bad conduct and lies are a far cry from the strength of character and courage in adversity "the great commoner" displayed over many decades.
The ultimate cause of his demise is that, to cite a phrase from the Australian vernacular, everybody came to realise he was such a chronic liar that he was "the type of bloke who would have to get somebody else to call his dogs for him".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.