A Shellharbour businesswoman and artist has been selected as a finalist for a prestigious QLD art prize.
Madison Martin, founder of Dragonfly Art and Tuition, has two works in the running for the Du Rietz Art Awards in Gympie, which has an array of 2D and 3D creations which honours the architect of the region's historical School of Arts building.
"Two of my works were selected, I See You, in which Shellharbour's beautiful waters feature heavily, and Growth which is all about mending and caring for our own gardens" Martin said.
"As well as being a really exciting achievement ... it's recognition and validation, plus it boosts the profile of my work and my name."
There are six awards with winners to share in $13,000 of prize money.
Martin is an active member of the Shellharbour community and works closely with local businesses like Warilla Grove, libraries, groups and art societies, and sells her work at The Mill Market in Nowra, "and a plethora of other exhibitions including an upcoming group show in Shellharbour Village".
Winners of the Du Rietz prize will be announced on Frirday July 15.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
