The Sydney Folk Festival is finally making a resurgence this August with 35 acts performing across two Surry Hills venues.
After its launch in 2019, COVID-19 forced the fledgling festival online in 2020 while the 2021 edition was cancelled altogether.
Spread across three days from August 19 to 21, organisers said the 2022 event will be a celebration of folk music, culture and community, bespoke concerts highlighting the diversity of folk, workshops and interactive sessions, dance and spoken word.
Headliners include award-winning trans-Tasman duo We Mavericks, Fred Smith and his band, Queensland's Penny Davies & Roger Ilott, along with the Miriam Lieberman Trio.
Illawarra and South Coast musicians on the lineup include contemporary original folk group We Mavericks of Corrimal; singer-songwriter Felicity Dowd from Bega; bluegrass infused Australian folk band, The Water Runners, based in Kiama; traditional Celtic Folk group, Mutual Acquaintances, hailing from Mittagong, Candelo and Kiama; and traditional folk artist Dave Johnson from the Southern Highlands.
Other highlights of the program include high-energy, four-piece Australian Celtic outfit Austral and Victorian singer-songwriter Michael Waugh, indie folk singer-songwriter Kim Yang.
The venues are walking distance from Central Station, and include the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre on Reservoir Street and the Gaelic Club on Devonshire Street.
Full details at www.sydneyfolkfestival.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
