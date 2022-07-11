Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

What is the future of Illawarra Rugby? Letters to the Editor, July 12, 2022

July 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is the future of Illawarra Rugby? Letters, July 12, 2022

The change in the complexion of the Illawarra Rugby competitions both at senior and junior level over the last 25 years has been quite alarming. In the late nineties and early two thousands Illawarra Rugby were catering for 40 odd senior Rugby teams each week in two senior divisions and a junior competition with teams involved in Under 11 to Under 17 age divisions. The IDRU had ten top grade clubs with three grades each and with eight Under 19 squads across the district. The IDRU also had some five or six second division clubs going around on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.