What is the future of Illawarra Rugby? Letters, July 12, 2022

The change in the complexion of the Illawarra Rugby competitions both at senior and junior level over the last 25 years has been quite alarming. In the late nineties and early two thousands Illawarra Rugby were catering for 40 odd senior Rugby teams each week in two senior divisions and a junior competition with teams involved in Under 11 to Under 17 age divisions. The IDRU had ten top grade clubs with three grades each and with eight Under 19 squads across the district. The IDRU also had some five or six second division clubs going around on a weekly basis.