What is the future of Illawarra Rugby? Letters, July 12, 2022

The change in the complexion of the Illawarra Rugby competitions both at senior and junior level over the last 25 years has been quite alarming. In the late nineties and early two thousands Illawarra Rugby were catering for 40 odd senior Rugby teams each week in two senior divisions and a junior competition with teams involved in Under 11 to Under 17 age divisions. The IDRU had ten top grade clubs with three grades each and with eight Under 19 squads across the district. The IDRU also had some five or six second division clubs going around on a weekly basis.
Over the years this situation has changed dramatically and with the difficulties of the past two or three years the health of Rugby locally especially is not looking good. Despite unsuccessful attempts to alter the structure of the Illawarra competition things have deteriorated alarmingly indeed.
Advertisement
Now down to one competition with 10 clubs fielding 19 teams it begs the question, just what is the future of Rugby locally and across the State. If Rugby is to continue as a sporting code of significance then changes must be made.
Ron Wood, Kanahooka
Rock fishers may well stand a better chance of survival by wearing a life jacket and a wetsuit but, just as importantly; what about a helmet? A number of rock fishers are knocked unconscious by large waves and surges that knock them against the rock shelf before they even enter the ocean and rendering them unable to save themselves.
If a helmet and at least a lifejacket is worn, and they are still conscious after entering the water, then these safety devices will go a long way toward protecting them if they are at risk of being smashed against rocks, and, more importantly; saving their lives'.
Alternatively, the safest, most cost effective and most satisfying way to obtain your seafood fix is to support your local fish market where you are guaranteed to catch whatever you want at whatever quantity you want. And; it can be guaranteed that you will walk out alive.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Lyn Reed's proposal that nuclear generated electricity is the way forward for Australia, would likely impede our progress ("Nuclear future", Illawarra Mercury, July 8). Aside from the fact that nuclear is currently banned in all states and territories in Australia, nuclear power is considered to be prohibitively costly, attracts significant safety and security challenges, requires waste management, and is renowned for delays in implementation. As we endure yet another climate change fuelled flood for 2022, it seems time to stop "fission" for alternatives and push on with cheaper and safer renewable energy as per the AEMO's Integrated Systems Plan.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.