It was a wild weekend of weather in the Illawarra, but there was still plenty of sport happening in the region and further abroad. Here are five things we learned.
Talk about laying down a marker.
All four of Group Seven's top four teams mustered emphatic wins over the weekend to stamp their authority on the first grade competition.
Stingrays of Shellharbour took down the Superoos 36-16; Warilla thrashed Albion Park 36-4; Gerringong retained first position with a 38-4 take down of the Bulldogs; and Kiama outclassed Berry 46-16. The final game was also a thumping, with the Jets defeating the Sharks 34-14.
Stingrays coach Brad Reh was delighted with his side's winning, saying that performance "had been coming".
"I'm massively happy, it was probably one of the best performances we've done as a club this year," Reh said. "We jumped out well and it all clicked into gear, and that's what helped us out and led us to the victory."
Sticking with the rugby league theme, Dragons fans were left frustrated after St George Illawarra couldn't take advantage of an undermanned Broncos outfit on Sunday.
The Red V were missing captain Ben Hunt, but Brisbane were without 11 top graders - including Payne Haas, Selwyn Cobbo, Corey Oats and Kurt Capewell. The Dragons conceded four tries either side of halftime to fall 32-18 to the dubbed "Baby Broncos" at Suncorp Stadium.
It was a game that provided plenty of drama, with Dragons forward Tariq Sims sin-binned twice in the first half. We are yet to find out the fall-out from those moments, but the former NSW State of Origin enforcer is likely to spend some time on the sidelines.
Wet weather decimated the weekend of Premier League action - with only two games going ahead.
However, Wollongong United made the most of their opportunity to play, dismantling Bellambi 5-0 in a round 15 catch-up match at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday. Mitsuo Yamada and Klime Sekutkoski both scored doubles, while red cards were issued - to United's Mason Versi and Rosellas player Steve Hristovski - during the clash.
"We did our job, we were professional in the way we sorted it out. It was unfortunate that we got the red card, but I think we almost kicked into another gear once we got that, and we ended up seeing the game out," United coach Billy Tsovolos said.
In the sole round 20 game to get the green light, Bulli did enough to secure a 1-0 win over South Coast United on Saturday night.
It's rare that a coach is happy after a defeat, but University assistant coach Simon Hackett was pleased with his side's fight during Saturday's 40-27 loss to Tech-Tahs.
It was always going to be a challenge against one of the Illawarra Rugby contenders, but Uni were also missing several key players for the game at Saunders Oval.
"It's obviously tough with a lot of the boys away, we've probably got six or seven regular first graders out with injuries and things like that at the moment. It's tough but we just asked the boys to stay out there and fight, and battle hard," Hackett said.
"We felt like we'd fallen off the fight a couple of times in the past few weeks, but were in it for 80 minutes on Saturday against a much bigger team. But it was good, the boys did well."
Finally, we couldn't finish this segment off without mentioning the Wimbledon men's final overnight.
It had been one heck of a ride for Aussie Nick Kyrgios, but his on-court journey ended with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) loss to Novak Djokovic in a high-quality title match.
While disappointed to lose, Kygrios said post-match that he felt like he now "belonged" at the top level.
"It's taken me 10 years, almost 10 years in my career to finally get to the point of playing for a grand slam and coming up short, but my level is right there," Kyrgios said.
There was better news for Australian men's doubles partners Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, who claimed the Wimbledon title with an epic 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2) victory over Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
