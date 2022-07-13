'Body positive inclusive artform': Burlesque shows come to Bulli, Picton

Wollongong burlesque artists will take to the stage this Saturday at Bulli's Heritage Hotel.
The Illawarra and Sutherland Shire's Muse School of Burlesque is collaborating with Wollondilly's Vixen and Vamp Burlesque school for a showcase - including Picton's Ruby Ratchet with more than 20 years' dancing experience.
Organisers said burlesque is a body positive, inclusive artform that celebrates the seductive art of striptease, with a healthy dose of satire.
Audiences are encouraged to dress to impress, and bring a healthy sense of humour and be ready to cheer and shout.
Performances will cover everything from the Golden Age to Bump and Grind, to Twerk, through to edgy Neo-burlesque.
Eight Wollongong students have been working on solo performances showcasing their own personal style of burlesque that are set to sparkle on stage and even tickle a funny bone or two.
Vixens & Muses Burlesque Showcase details:
Friday 15 July - Wollondilly Shire Hall, 44-60 Menangle St, Picton
Doors 7.30pm, Show at 8.00pm
Tickets on Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/picton-vixens-and-muses-burlesque-showcase
Saturday 16 July - Heritage Hotel, 240 Princes Hwy, Bulli
Doors 7.00pm, Show at 8.00pm
Meals and drinks available to purchase at both shows. A raffle and merchandise will also be available for purchase.
The showcases are strictly 18+ event and contains adult themes, fake blood, and implied nudity.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
