Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Body positive inclusive artform': Burlesque shows come to Bulli, Picton

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muse burlesque artists. Picture: Stuart

Wollongong burlesque artists will take to the stage this Saturday at Bulli's Heritage Hotel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.