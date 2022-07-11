Shellharbour City Council will consider an application to knock down four houses and build a service station and four retail premises in Albion Park.
A development application submitted to the council outlines plans for 164-170 Tongarra Road, four lots which currently hold three single-storey homes and a two-storey brick and weatherboard home.
Under the plans, these houses, plus sheds and trees on the properties, would be demolished for a BP service station.
If the proposal goes ahead, the service station will sit next to the car park of the Albion Park RSL on Hamilton Street, and will operate 24 hours a day.
The development would also include four specialised retail premises, which architectural plans detail as selling 'bulky goods', as well as warehouses for these shops and car parking.
The tenants of these shops are unknown, but a plan of management submitted as part of the application says the shops would operate from 8am to 6pm six days a week, and 8am to 9pm on Thursdays.
There would be two deliveries each week to the service station, undertaken at quiet times to minimise the impact on traffic.
The deliveries to the shops would depend on tenants, but the plan of management says there would be about two each week.
The development application is on public exhibition until Thursday, July 14.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
