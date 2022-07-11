Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's COVID cases on the rise again as new peak looms

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter illnesses: Data from the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Reports shows the region is facing its highest combined number of COVID-19 and flu cases since NSW Health began reporting regional totals of both illnesses.

The Illawarra's COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, up 62 per cent compared to this time a month ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.