Illawarra's COVID cases on the rise again as new peak looms

The Illawarra's COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, up 62 per cent compared to this time a month ago.
In the week ending July 2, there were 3848 new cases of the virus which is the highest number in the region since early May.
And daily case numbers for the five weekdays last week from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District indicate the latest weekly total is well on track to top those numbers.
However, the numbers are well below some of the region's weekly totals seen in April and March - when they reached almost 8000 new COVID-19 cases a week.
An analysis of data from the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Reports also shows that the Illawarra Shoalhaven health region is now facing its highest combined number of COVID-19 and influenza cases since NSW Health began reporting the regional weekly numbers of both illnesses in late April.
The weekly number of new flu cases has been dropping, from a high of 1163 cases in the week ending June 18, to 530 new cases in the latest available week (ending July 2).
As winter hits its midpoint, experts are warning that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next month, with the newest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 wave expected to peak at the end of July or start of August.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said people should exercise common sense and wear a face mask in public indoor spaces, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
"Face masks, hand hygiene, staying home when ill, testing yourself when symptoms present, physically distancing, all these measures are not new to us," Dr Chant said.
"Unless we pull together as one again, this new wave will hit schools and businesses hard, just like BA.1 did, which saw thousands of workers absent."
To get the country's struggling health systems through winter, federal Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler has announced that access to COVID-19 boosters and antiviral drugs will be expanded.
From Monday, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) specifically recommends people aged 50 and over should get their fourth shot.
People aged between 30 and 49 will also be able to receive a fourth dose if they choose to do so, however, ATAGI believed there was insufficient evidence to suggest the benefits outweighed the risks among younger cohorts.
Also from Monday, anyone over 70 who tests positive will be able to access the COVID-19 antiviral treatments, as will people aged over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged over 30 with two or more risk factors for severe disease.
RACGP Vice President Dr Bruce Willett welcomed this expansion, which he said would help to keep people out of hospital and relieve pressure on the entire health system.
"We must also enhance community awareness around antivirals and ensure that those patient groups most vulnerable to severe effects from the virus access these drugs," he said. "They can save your life if taken early enough."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
