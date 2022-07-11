Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crane called in to move North Cronulla lifeguard tower after undermining by big surf

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A crane was brought in to move the North Cronulla lifeguard tower when it was perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.