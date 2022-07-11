A crane was brought in to move the North Cronulla lifeguard tower when it was perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.
The operation took place a few hours before a very big high tide about 6pm.
Advertisement
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the lifeguard tower sat on a large concrete slab and was "structurally OK, but it's better to be safe than sorry".
Bate Bay beaches are in a pitiful state after the third serious erosion event in less than a month.
Waves of four to five metres were breaking on Sunday afternoon and into early Monday.
Cr Pesce said a new seawall at North Cronulla beach was provided for in a draft plan of management, which had recently been finalised.
The council is seeking state government assistance to repair the beaches.
"I have already reached out to the government at a zoom meeting between the 23 councils impacted by the recent floods and weather, the premier and minister for local government.
"I brought up the fact that while we had flooding at Woronora, our beaches have also been destroyed and we need to address that urgently," he said.
"A couple of the other councils with beach damage echoed what I said."
North Cronulla has been most impacted, but Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda beaches have also suffered serious erosion.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.