Four English Premier League clubs are coming back to Australia this week, which is great for the growth of the game down under.
Leeds United, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will play several friendlies against each other and A-League teams, starting on Thursday with Leeds versus Brisbane Roar.
Following on from our World Cup qualification, these matches will put eyeballs on the game both here and abroad, and gives A-League teams the chance to play against world-class opposition, so it can only benefit the game in general.
We saw the A-League All Stars put in a good account for themselves against Barcelona in Sydney in May.
Although it's now very early in pre-season for A-League teams, and it's still pre-season for the teams travelling, I think it's a great opportunity for players, coaches, supporters and the game in general to keep building momentum from the World Cup qualification, and to get attention on our game locally.
