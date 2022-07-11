Illawarra Mercury
M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley to close on Wednesday for geotechnical works

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:28am
ACM file image of the M1 at Mount Ousley. Picture: Anna Warr

Southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley will close on Wednesday between Bulli Pass and Mount Ousley Road between 10am and 2pm.

