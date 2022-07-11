Southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley will close on Wednesday between Bulli Pass and Mount Ousley Road between 10am and 2pm.
The closure is to allow for geotechnical and other investigations to be carried out, as a result of the recent severe weather, according to Transport for NSW.
Picton Road eastbound will also be closed at the Hume Highway interchange, however, light vehicle access to Wilton Road will be maintained.
"Detailed geotechnical investigations will be carried out to determine the extent of any damage caused by recent heavy rain and allow some preventative repair work to be safely carried out where needed," they said in a statement.
Southbound light vehicles will be directed to use Bulli Pass while heavy vehicles over 4.5 tonnes will be held on the Princes Motorway M1 Southbound carriageway between Bulli Pass and Picton Road interchange for the duration of the closure.
Heavy vehicles needing to use Picton Road will be diverted north on the Hume Highway to Campbelltown, Narellan Road, Appin Road, re-joining the M1 Princes Motorway.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com.
