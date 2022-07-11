Rail line closure makes it hard for Port Kembla industries

BlueScope and other industries in the port are being hampered by poor rail links in and out of the Illawarra, according to Business Illawarra.
Following the recent weather events, the Moss Vale-Unanderra line is out of action for as long as six months due to land slippage.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is responsible for that line and a spokesman said "due to the need for extensive geo-tech investigations 20 weeks were allocated for restoration works to be undertaken".
Business Illawarra Executive Director Adam Zarth said BlueScope's supply of metallurgical coal has been affected by the closure of the line.
GrainCorp's Port Kembla Grain Terminal has also been affected and Cement Australia, at Port Kembla, has had to resort to road transport to supply the state's construction sector.
"We are deeply concerned about the immediate and long-term future of the region's economy, if it is to continue to rely on antiquated rail links that fail during weather events, without a detailed plan for future upgrades," Mr Zarth said.
"Currently all bulk grain, coal, limestone and copper concentrate travelling to Port Kembla from western parts of the state is being redirected through the Sydney rail network, which means that our weak rail infrastructure has become an issue of state significance."
Mr Zarth said Business Illawarra's own study found that, even without major weather events, freight rail constraints would cost the region's economy $230 million annually by 2041.
He was calling for a a detailed rail network plan for the Illawarra, along with clear time-frames for delivery.
NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said the closure "significantly" impacted on industry at Port Kembla.
"While Port Kembla has held up well against this challenge, the ongoing closure of the Moss Vale-Unanderra line is impacting more than 200 train services a month," Ms Calfas said.
"The line closure means that goods such as bulk grain, coal and copper concentrate, along with container exports from regional NSW, have had to be redirected or delayed, at a significant cost to producers and the economy more broadly."
The ARTC spokesman said measures have been undertaken to address the issue of freight rail.
"During this time ARTC has worked with Sydney Trains to develop a freight schedule for the South Coast line to carry additional diverted freight services," the spokesman said.
"ARTC continues to work with all stakeholders, such as grain growers and train operators, to assess the impacts and appropriate mitigations as works progress on the Moss Vale-Unanderra line."
A Transport for NSW spokesman said further upgrades to the South Coast line would be delayed, as priority is being given to repair damage to the entire network from heavy rains earlier this year.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
