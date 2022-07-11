How to get $500 to throw a street party during UCI

Your good idea for how best to get your suburb involved in the 2022 UCI Road World Championships could earn you $500.
Wollongong City Council is keen to ensure the fun and festivity of the world championships makes it to the suburbs.
And with that in mind, if you have an idea for events, activities or community projects that will have a positive impact during the September event, council could pay you up to $500 to help make it happen.
Maybe it's a street party with your neighbours, or are you hosting a UCI race-watching event, or perhaps you have an idea on how to beautify and add colour to your street ... whatever your good idea, council wants to hear it.
The Connecting Neighbours - 'Spin Fest' grants are available to anyone who lives in the Wollongong Local Government Area.
You have until Monday, August 15, to apply. Applicants will learn of their success lat the end of August.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said that this was a great way for community members to embrace the excitement of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in a different way.
"All eyes will be on Wollongong in the lead-up to and during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships this September. We know that this great event will offer a lot of opportunities for our local residents to have fun and be part of their community in a different way," Wollongong City Council Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
More details will be revealed later this month on Spin Fest - a city-wide community celebration.
The free program of live music, art, entertainment, food, and cycling will feature events hosted in Helensburgh all the way to Cringila Hills in the south during September.
