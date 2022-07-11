Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How to get $500 to throw a street party during UCI

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Party time: What do you have in mind for your neighbourhood during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships? Picture: supplied

Your good idea for how best to get your suburb involved in the 2022 UCI Road World Championships could earn you $500.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.