Re "Fuel shock: worse to come" (Mercury, July 8) is a major concern for us all. Presently the average price of petrol is around $2.35 cents per litre. Yet, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) report for 2020-21 the average price in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth was $1.29 cents per litre. The price has virtually doubled in less than 12 months.
Petrol prices impact everyone, however the price "being so high" will be passed on by producers, the food transport industry and supermarkets to shoppers. Some economists have suggested inflation and price hikes in living costs will last until next year.
In the short term, both state and federal governments must address this urgently for those on welfare. Either "temporarily" increase all welfare payments or compensate producers, supermarkets and food transport industry. Those on welfare are being squeezed to the point of desperation.
Advertisement
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Years ago I ran in an election to try and save the old Bulli hospital. We had operating theatres, birthing centre, palliative care and emergency. I was treated for malaria there. My children were born there. They closed the real Bulli hospital and gave us another building they call Bulli hospital. Here's my experiences with what they gave us for the real Bulli hospital.
The first time I went to the new so-called Bulli hospital with what turned out to be a torn cartilage I was triaged and told to come back to hospital four hours later as no doctor was available. I was also advised to go to Corrimal medical centre as it was quicker.
Last Sunday I cut my foot and went to Bulli and was told they don't open of a weekend. I then went to Wollongong Hospital and had 6 stitches in my toe and foot. I then went back to Wollongong and had it redressed. It was a bit sore so I thought I go to Bulli to get checked and redressed. I was told as I walked in, there was a staff shortage and I would have a long wait. I was told there was a 6 hour wait recently. The people running the health system need to give the northern suburbs at least what we had as per their motto plastered on the wall .... caring for our local community. It sure lacks in that.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
Currently, there are around half a million unemployed Australians, while at the same time there's around the same number of vacant jobs, and our governments and business echo once again: "Australia needs to bring in more skilled migrants". There was a time when unemployment was non-existent in Australia and both governments and employers "skilled" the nation's workforce. They have now completely walked away from this responsibility and replaced it with an expedient but costly "skilled migration" scheme.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.