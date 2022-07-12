Last Sunday I cut my foot and went to Bulli and was told they don't open of a weekend. I then went to Wollongong Hospital and had 6 stitches in my toe and foot. I then went back to Wollongong and had it redressed. It was a bit sore so I thought I go to Bulli to get checked and redressed. I was told as I walked in, there was a staff shortage and I would have a long wait. I was told there was a 6 hour wait recently. The people running the health system need to give the northern suburbs at least what we had as per their motto plastered on the wall .... caring for our local community. It sure lacks in that.