Rising cost of living hits people on welfare. Letters to the Editor, July 13, 2022

July 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Re "Fuel shock: worse to come" (Mercury, July 8) is a major concern for us all. Presently the average price of petrol is around $2.35 cents per litre. Yet, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) report for 2020-21 the average price in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth was $1.29 cents per litre. The price has virtually doubled in less than 12 months.

