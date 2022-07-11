A 73-year-old rock fisher has died after being washed into the water at Wollongong Harbour on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Belmore Basin about 12.50pm after emergency calls reported a man had been swept off the rocks at the breakwater lighthouse into the ocean.
Police arrived a short time later to find a man in a small boat had gone to the stricken man's aid, and Acting Inspector Kelly Zorn said a constable "heroically" entered the water to help.
"He's a junior officer, and he did not hesitate, he jumped straight in the water and went straight to this man's aid, which is fantastic," Acting Inspector Kelly Zorn said.
"It just goes to show the calibre of the wonderful police we have at Wollongong Police District."
The officer who jumped in to help the man was uninjured.
She said it was also heroic of the man on the boat to attempt to help the man in the water.
One witness, Doug, said he saw the yacht club's tender out on the water and the officer swim out to it.
About the same time, he said, a jet ski he believed came from the North Wollongong Surf Lifesaving Club arrived to assist.
Acting Inspector Zorn confirmed that a surf lifesaver arrived and brought the man back to shore, but he was unable to be revived.
"I just want to urge the public to be really careful at the moment," Acting Inspector Zorn said.
"As you can see, the swell here is quite large today, and just be really careful in your endeavours if you are going to be around water."
Wollongong officers have cordoned off the entrance to the small breakwater lighthouse and have commenced an investigation.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
She said part of the fence on the breakwall had eroded away, and the breakwall would be taped off until Wollongong City Council could secure the area.
A hazardous surf warning is current for the Illawarra, with residents urged to avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
