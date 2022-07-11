Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Morrison Avenue in Wombarra closed due to road slip

By Louise Negline
Updated July 11 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm damage on Morrison Street, Wombarra. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Wild rainfall has wreaked havoc across the Illawarra, but in Wombarra it's meant limited access to some houses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.