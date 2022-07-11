Wild rainfall has wreaked havoc across the Illawarra, but in Wombarra it's meant limited access to some houses.
A section of Morrison Avenue between Cater and Denmark Streets has been accessible to residents but no-one else.
Sam Walker's house is in the closed off part of the street.
"There's been a few trees that have come down in the recent rainfall, neighbours and council have managed to clear them from the roadway.
"Morrison Avenue is a pretty quiet street but there are some heavy trucks that use the road and there's a lot of new construction underway which means more traffic," Mr Walker
"I've been seeing more cracks and potholes along the road which council has been patching up but drenching rain has dramatically impacted the bitumen.
"I can still access my property but we're expecting a baby in a couple of weeks and I hope the road is fixed by then.
"I work from home mostly because the trains to Sydney have been too unreliable."
A spokesperson for Wollongong City Council says only residents in the affected part of the street can access the road.
"Wollongong City Council closed a section of Morrison Avenue, Wombarra, on Thursday 7 July, in response to wet weather conditions. Recent flood damage has caused a section of the road to crack and slip.
"All residents are able to safely access their properties and variable message boards have been installed to provide notice to users of the closure."
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 435.4 millimetres of rain in the Illawarra for July.
Rain is forecast again for Wednesday and Thursday before easing by the weekend.
Wollongong Council says it will be starting emergency work on the road tomorrow.
"Council will be starting emergency work to repair the affected area with a correction layer of new bitumen.
"We plan to reopen Morrison Avenue by Wednesday, July 13, pending weather conditions."
