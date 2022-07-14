Most Illawarra residents not vaccinated as time for free flu shots runs out

As the NSW Government's free flu shot program comes to an end on Sunday, almost two thirds of Illawarra residents are still not vaccinated against this seasons influenza outbreak.
According to the latest figures on the NSW Government website, only 36.6 per cent of people in Wollongong LGA and 34.2 per cent of people in Shellharbour have received their flu vaccination this year.
In Kiama, the rate for all people (aged over six months) is higher, with 44.7 per cent of people getting vaccinated.
According to NSW Health's latest weekly respiratory surveillance report, hospital and laboratory surveillance continues to show a high level of influenza activity across NSW.
But notifications of flu cases decreased this week, with NSW Health saying the trend suggested that the influenza season has peaked.
"However, there could be subsequent peaks given the early start to the 2022 influenza season," NSW Health said, adding that vaccination was still strongly advised.
At the end of June, the NSW Government extended its free flu shot program amid concern not enough people to take the pressure off the health system had been vaccinated.
In Shellharbour and Shoalhaven, fewer than one in five children under five has been vaccinated, while only one in four kids of the same age in Wollongong has received their jab.
Unlike COVID-19, which does not appear to cause serious disease in young children, health officials have warned that kids can become seriously ill and need to be hospitalised with this season's flu.
"It's really worrying that just over 18 per cent of children and teenagers have had a flu jab and for kids aged six months to five years, the figure is 25 per cent," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said when extending the free flu shots two weeks ago.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID."
The local government area break down of the vaccination figures also showed that Kiama seniors are leading the state for flu shots, with 78.7 per cent of people aged over 65 vaccinated - a higher rate than any other LGA in NSW.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
