Would-be cop helped group trash ex-friend's yard in Bellambi

Two women have pleaded guilty to resisting arrest after terrorising a woman who used to be their close friend in Bellambi.
Tamika Burgess and Kayla Boyle pleaded guilty after a number of charges against them were withdrawn in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Burgess and Boyle, both 21, were on a night out on April 18, 2021, celebrating Burgess's 20th birthday. The pair, along with two other women, decided to go to a friend's home in Bellambi.
At about 11.30pm their neighbour was awoken by yelling from outside. The neighbour immediately recognised Burgess, Boyle and the two other women as they were once close friends, documents tendered to the court reveal.
The neighbour heard one of the women say "Yeah, f--- it, let's do it" before one of the women flipped the neighbour's rabbit rage. The woman then kicked the rabbit cage, destroying it, and allowing two rabbits to escape.
The neighbour called police while she watched the group rage through her front yard, destroying plants and garden ornaments and throwing these around.
One of the women yelled out at the neighbour, threatening her.
"Come and fight me you weak sl-t. I'm gonna hurt you because you hurt my children," police allege a group member said.
"I'm gonna call Clinton, you watch sl-t, I'm gonna get him to kill you, he will do anything for me," documents say one of the group said.
The neighbour had locked her doors to keep her and her child inside safe and did not go outside out of fear for her safety.
Once police arrived, they spoke with the victim, and approached the group, one of who began screaming at the victim and police.
Police arrested Burgess and two of the women who became argumentative. Burgess ran to the front of the house where they had been partying, before police took hold of her hands.
Burgess continued to try to pull away from police, before two police officers were able to subdue her and put her in handcuffs.
Police also struggled with Boyle after placing her under arrest, who started screaming as soon as officers grabbed her wrist.
Using her body weight, Boyle tried to pull away from police and wrapped her arms and legs around a nearby street sign to resist the officers trying to arrest her.
Police had to use physical force to place the co-accused in a caged vehicle, who were then taken to Wollongong police station.
Documents tendered to the court stated that Boyle was too aggressive to have her rights read to her at the police station or to speak with a legal aid lawyer.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Burgess said she had planned to be a police officer and had studied toward that, but now was a fulltime carer.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said that he hoped Burgess learnt from the series of events.
"This all arose from a noise complaint, maybe one thing you could have done, is said, 'Maybe we're playing music too loud at this time of night, maybe we should turn it down'," he said.
Addressing Boyle, Magistrate O'Brien said she "had some growing up to do".
"If you have protestation to make or grievance to pursue, there legitimate channels to do that. To act out in front of police is unacceptable," he said.
No conviction was recorded against either Boyle or Burgess and both were given a 12-month conditional release order.
